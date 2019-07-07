Howe & Rusling Holds Holding in International Business Mac (IBM); Ack Asset Management Increases Holding in Kw (KW)

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kw (KW) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 118,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 940,791 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41 billion, up from 822,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kw for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 230,915 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 156.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 7,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 4,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 1.73M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bank & Tru has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 0.1% or 6,401 shares. New South Cap Mngmt owns 1,500 shares. State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 1.37 million shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Co Tn reported 5,071 shares stake. Montecito State Bank accumulated 9,196 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 11,177 shares stake. S&Co holds 0.23% or 14,644 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 132,131 were reported by Amalgamated Bankshares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 959,624 shares or 0.46% of the stock. 2,398 are owned by Condor Capital. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 18,550 shares to 21,240 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,946 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trns (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 40,600 shares to 344,400 shares, valued at $5.67 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atsg (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 375,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ens (NYSE:ENS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc stated it has 190,587 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 20,399 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 101,766 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 101 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 10,288 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 623,801 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.51% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Dimensional Fund LP reported 3.23M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd invested in 98,509 shares.