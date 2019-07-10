Howe & Rusling Has Upped Hanesbrands (HBI) Holding By $3.20 Million; 2 Analysts Bullish Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Among 2 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Weyerhaeuser had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Monday, March 11. See Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) latest ratings:

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $32 Upgrade

23/01/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Initiates Coverage On

Howe & Rusling Inc increased Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) stake by 47.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howe & Rusling Inc acquired 188,273 shares as Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)’s stock declined 12.86%. The Howe & Rusling Inc holds 580,799 shares with $10.39M value, up from 392,526 last quarter. Hanesbrands Inc now has $6.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 2.70 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. On Friday, February 1 Hagen Russell S sold $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 8,000 shares. $119,640 worth of stock was bought by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income Is One Man’s Trash But Another Man’s Treasure – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 2.83 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold Weyerhaeuser Company shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0.07% or 680,800 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service holds 28,397 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors L P reported 150,251 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 639,279 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 10,234 shares. 18,616 are held by Appleton Ma. State Street Corp has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 1,166 were reported by Valley Natl Advisers Inc. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 11,364 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Inc has invested 0.11% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Proshare Limited Liability owns 339,483 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.03% or 389,071 shares. Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Limited accumulated 184,127 shares. Dubuque Bank And reported 0.01% stake. 188,675 are owned by Prudential Public Limited Company.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $19.58 billion. It primarily invests in United States. It has a 103.91 P/E ratio. The firm operates under four business divisions, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate.

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) stake by 119,214 shares to 25,007 valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 6,693 shares and now owns 5,382 shares. Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg E (DIA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Dirt-Cheap Apparel Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – The Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Company Of Virginia Va owns 83,406 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 17,031 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Communications Limited holds 89,404 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Company accumulated 21,049 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Lc has 0.07% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 22,565 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated Inc has 2.84M shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 109,453 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Cibc Ww Incorporated reported 260,599 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested in 83,511 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 0.03% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 18,690 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 140,627 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 5.70M were accumulated by Epoch Investment Prns. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).