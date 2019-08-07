Howard Hughes Medical Institute Trimmed Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $4.70 Million; Klingenstein Fields & Co Boosted Stryker (SYK) Stake by $6.84 Million

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 108.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 34,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 66,854 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 32,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $211.74. About 700,580 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $269.31. About 4.05 million shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 109,434 shares to 233,982 shares, valued at $37.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 70,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,001 shares, and cut its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Prtnrs Ltd has 0.11% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Colony Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Cipher Lp owns 4,777 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 196,638 shares. 1,988 are owned by Brookstone Capital Mgmt. Mirae Asset Global accumulated 25,662 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 73,700 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Bancorporation And has 0.05% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,660 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.04% or 2,675 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.11% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Cidel Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Bahl And Gaynor owns 374,797 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Benedict Finance Advsrs Inc stated it has 5,235 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 973 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cibc World Markets Corporation has 352,001 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ironwood Ltd Company stated it has 61 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hl Ser Limited Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 16,649 shares. Invesco invested in 0.26% or 3.32 million shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt owns 80 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 3.26 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 1,812 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs owns 90,877 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Marsico Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 30,709 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 28,125 are held by Nottingham Advsr Inc. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 1,272 shares.