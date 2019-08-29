Howard Hughes Medical Institute Trimmed Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $4.70 Million as Share Value Rose; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Cut Its Position in Rexford Industrial Realty In (REXR) by $1.25 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty In (REXR) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 35,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 60,012 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 95,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Rexford Industrial Realty In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 419,279 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $278.24. About 2.02M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Rexford Industrial Acquires Industrial Property For $18.2 Million – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Rexford Industrial Realty’s (NYSE:REXR) Share Price Gain Of 194% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rexford Industrial acquires Los Angeles property in UPREIT deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 12,323 shares to 830,795 shares, valued at $158.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 18,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Canopy Growth Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.09% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Company owns 5,034 shares. Grs Advisors Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 253,113 shares. Campbell & Com Adviser Limited Liability Com owns 0.13% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 7,124 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc owns 1.29 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa owns 5,376 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com reported 119,598 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation stated it has 8,285 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru stated it has 439,748 shares. Honeywell Intl stated it has 84,269 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,736 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 12,709 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.03% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). 320,430 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.