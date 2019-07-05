Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Holding by $4.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Cut Its Stake by $3.21 Million as Market Value Rose

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 80,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 454,860 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.63 million, down from 535,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 3.09M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $273.08. About 1.85 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.15B for 24.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.51 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,825 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt. Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 1.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 187,878 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Lpl Limited Liability Co holds 279,050 shares. Adi Cap Management Ltd reported 3,000 shares or 3.38% of all its holdings. Parkwood Limited Liability Company reported 1.85% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tompkins Fincl Corp stated it has 8,988 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 1.32M shares. Country Trust Bank & Trust stated it has 70 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bbr Prns Ltd Llc reported 11,846 shares. Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Co has 0.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14,474 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na owns 10,639 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 17,051 shares. Kcm Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,563 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.