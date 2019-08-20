Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has Lowered Mastercard (MA) Position by $4.70 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Boosted Visa (V) Position by $387,192

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $278.65. About 1.16M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 2,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 17,982 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 1.88 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 44,711 shares. Ensemble Limited Liability Com accumulated 220,748 shares. Penobscot Management Com has invested 2.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Trb Advsr Lp has 13.74% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 195,000 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.29% or 1,745 shares. Wafra, a New York-based fund reported 41,530 shares. The Massachusetts-based Beaumont Financial Partners Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc owns 231,576 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Blackhill Capital holds 0.81% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 20,000 shares. First Natl Bank Trust has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.33% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 271,807 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.77% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 155,650 shares. Welch Gru invested in 0.05% or 1,786 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Ltd Company holds 1.03M shares or 1% of its portfolio. Bluemar Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.71% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 49,888 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hengehold Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,394 shares. Park Presidio Capital Limited Liability Company holds 365,000 shares or 6.66% of its portfolio. M Securities accumulated 19,211 shares. Scharf Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,745 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability invested in 520,170 shares. Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Blue Capital invested in 2.71% or 33,090 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests has 1.00M shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri holds 32,310 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Ledyard Bankshares accumulated 1.49% or 72,082 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 5.49% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 522,884 shares. Middleton And Co Ma invested 3.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 7.05M shares to 31.62M shares, valued at $44.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New (Prn) by 7.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).