Howard Hughes (HHC) Valuation Rose While New South Capital Management Has Lifted by $10.41 Million Its Holding; Shaw Communications (SJR) Stock Value Declined While Lincluden Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $327,300

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications (SJR) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 16,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.96M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 501,658 shares traded or 35.49% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 14/05/2018 – CRG – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS 1 MLN SQUARE FOOT BUILD-TO-SUIT FACILITY IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP TO GRIFFIN CAPITAL CO FOR $57 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.33; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 84,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 934,432 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.72 million, up from 849,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $126.7. About 268,346 shares traded or 28.48% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 544,920 shares to 5.89M shares, valued at $52.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.28M for 18.21 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 206,502 shares to 4.74M shares, valued at $195.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 51,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,685 shares, and cut its stake in Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).