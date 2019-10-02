Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Value Rose While State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowered Position; As White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Market Valuation Rose, Mraz Amerine & Associates Trimmed by $481,912 Its Position

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 472 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 27,638 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.23 million, down from 28,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1068.73. About 3,888 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 346,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.91 million, down from 426,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $125.97. About 32,040 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,660 are held by Tru Of Vermont. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 464,471 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 35,062 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 1,750 are owned by Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 120,389 shares. Schaller Inv Grp has 1.92% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Becker Cap Management stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 6,356 are held by Corsair Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Rmb Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Zuckerman Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 2,775 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 63,688 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Tower Cap Llc (Trc) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45M for 393.66 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 68,607 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $54.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 630,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64 million and $336.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 91,458 shares to 302,218 shares, valued at $19.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 58,570 shares. Select Equity Group Inc LP reported 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Scout Investments Inc has 24,155 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 74,622 shares. Fiduciary Wi has invested 0.78% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). California Employees Retirement System reported 1,673 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Davenport And Ltd Liability accumulated 2,233 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 43 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. Reinhart Prns Inc invested 3.67% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Renaissance Techs Limited Co owns 5,800 shares. Swiss Bank stated it has 5,946 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp stated it has 262,276 shares.

