Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Price Rose While Ami Investment Management Has Raised Its Position; As Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose, Sunbelt Securities Has Boosted Its Position by $695,073

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,542 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 22,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $121.91. About 5.81M shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.85. About 62,786 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,440 shares to 2,024 shares, valued at $490,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,112 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (NYSE:AIG) by 9,470 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

