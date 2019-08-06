Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake Upped by Menlo Advisors Llc; New York Times Co (NYT) Shareholder Slate Path Capital LP Has Upped Position

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 465,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 3.79 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.50M, up from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 2.02 million shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 11/03/2018 – Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary Students Across the U.S; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Rev $413.9M; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Weinstein to surrender on sex assault charges: media reports; 29/05/2018 – NYTimes Communications: Exclusive: @DeBeers is getting into the lab-created diamond business with a new line of fashion jewelry; 25/04/2018 – New York Times’ Weinstein investigation to be developed as film; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 26/04/2018 – The Morning Download: New York Times CIO Lived Shift from Mainframes to Serverless Computing; 02/04/2018 – New York Times Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Times Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYT)

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $127.83. About 267,780 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “KÅÊ»ula Groundbreaking And Construction Financing For ‘A’ali’i Mark New Milestones At Ward Village® – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Howard Hughes Exploring Strategic Alternatives, Possible Sale – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Howard Hughes Corp. hires Hawaii chef to oversee Ward Village culinary efforts – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Howard Hughes Corp. names 7th Hawaii condominium tower in Honolulu for original landowner Victoria Ward – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Howard Hughes Corporation® Master Planned Communities Rank Among The Top-Selling In The Country – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co reported 14,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, M&T Savings Bank has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 4,119 shares. 23 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Llc. Fmr Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 826,538 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And owns 88,044 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 2,617 shares. Regions Financial Corporation reported 3,372 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 1,710 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 105,847 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 8,022 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 11,376 shares. 5,577 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability owns 6,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,600 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 26,676 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 260,116 shares. Qvt Fincl Lp holds 2.63% or 318,272 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP owns 29,904 shares. Voya Management Lc holds 52,971 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 55,211 shares. Eagle Ridge Management invested in 0.03% or 7,242 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 57,047 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 77,459 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 27,648 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd invested in 0.37% or 62,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Hsbc Holdg Plc owns 10,152 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 105,941 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. $460,736 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares were sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY.