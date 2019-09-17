Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake Maintained by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc; Veritas Asset Management Llp Continues to Hold Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 157,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 889,315 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.69 million, up from 731,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $178.78. About 6.25 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 13,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 40,150 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97 million, up from 26,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.84. About 104,408 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $246.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,300 shares to 108,476 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,535 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc..

