Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake Has Upped by Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd; Firefly Value Partners LP Raised Its Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Position by $43.02 Million; Share Value Declined

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 80,759 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 9.73M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01M, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $2.525. About 1.81M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs reported 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Becker Incorporated invested in 1.67% or 410,388 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 12,610 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company has invested 0.5% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 266,991 shares. Lederer Assoc Inv Counsel Ca owns 0.93% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 9,060 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 32,259 shares. Epoch Ptnrs owns 0.05% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 106,617 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp invested in 88,044 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company reported 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Veritable Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com reported 2.04 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 235,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 134,848 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Oxbow Advsr Limited owns 15,000 shares. James Research stated it has 0.09% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Moreover, Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 1.53M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 165,451 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Energ Opportunities Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 136,515 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. Legal And General Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 34,443 were reported by Sei. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 470,563 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp owns 511,293 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity.