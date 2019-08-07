Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake Boosted by Alpine Investment Management Llc; Dolby Laboratories Com (DLB) Holder Disciplined Growth Investors Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 10374.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 6.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 6.44M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.51 million, up from 61,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.74. About 47,241 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 11,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.06M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 67,732 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 23/03/2018 – OPPO and Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $1.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd owns 14,000 shares. 996,286 are owned by Jennison Assocs Llc. Pecaut And has invested 4.31% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Westwood Gp Inc owns 9,115 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Beacon Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.19% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Com has 7,882 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 5.83 million shares. 46,463 are held by Swift Run Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 22,537 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory Inc accumulated 997 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 65,496 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex Corp Com (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 223,030 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $52.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP) by 137,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $212,723 activity. 35,000 shares valued at $2.21M were sold by CHEW LEWIS on Friday, February 8.