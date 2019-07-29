Howard Hughes (HHC) Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Declined; Kroger Co (KR) Share Value Declined While Tobam Lowered Its Holding

Tobam decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 579,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.96 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 3.00 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger – sources [14:08 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-There Is No Truth To Report On Target, Kroger Mulling Merger – Source Familiar With Situation; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Kroger wrongly coded to unrelated company; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – KROGER WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVITY IN US CONDITIONAL ON IT MEETING MARKET SHARE TARGETS OR ORDERING AN AGREED NUMBER OF CFCS PER ANNUM; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Board Of Directors Approves $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Kroger deal wins over sceptics and cheers investors; 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger l Zero Waste Progress; 07/03/2018 – Kroger Participates in Natural Products Expo West; 20/04/2018 – KROGER COMPLETES SALE CONVENIENCE STORE TO EG GROUP FOR $2.15B; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 34.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 121,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 231,038 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41M, down from 352,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 66,012 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 358.33% or $0.43 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $13.37M for 105.06 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.57M for 12.66 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.