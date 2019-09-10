Howard Hughes (HHC) Shareholder Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Lifted Its Position by $2.26 Million; Stone Ridge Asset Management Maintains Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $128.4. About 38,208 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 202.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 22,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 34,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 11,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $135.35. About 13.16 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peninsula Asset Mgmt owns 18,102 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 4.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 61,014 were reported by S&T Bancorporation Pa. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,340 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi stated it has 29,499 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability reported 62,235 shares. 57,036 are owned by Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Proffitt And Goodson reported 15,998 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.42% or 43,946 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invs Lc has 3.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 234,184 shares. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Cap Management Ri has invested 2.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 66,054 shares. 306,388 were reported by Westend Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Peoples Fincl Svcs has 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,086 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5,653 shares to 17,068 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 24,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,073 shares, and cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS).