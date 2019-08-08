Howard Hughes (HHC) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $320,024 as Stock Rose; Montrusco Bolton Investments Upped Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $2.64 Million as Valuation Declined

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 33,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 183,318 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, up from 150,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 14.17 million shares traded or 34.85% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 2,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 58,512 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 61,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $128.53. About 273,375 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02 million shares to 6.46 million shares, valued at $156.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Corsair Mgmt Lp has invested 0.24% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 128,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Menlo Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 52,694 shares. Schaller Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Advisory Rech has 0.8% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 376,393 shares. Synovus has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 647,478 are owned by Villere St Denis J Company Ltd Liability. Citigroup holds 0.16% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank owns 4,119 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Pinnacle Financial Prns has 0.02% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,146 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Aperio Grp Limited Liability reported 14,348 shares stake. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Co has 231,038 shares.

