Howard Hughes (HHC) Share Price Rose While Ami Investment Management Increased Position; Parsons Capital Management Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Decreased by $335,129 as Share Value Declined

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. About 163,869 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 127,764 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.86M, down from 130,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $131.11. About 4.52M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,545 shares to 12,368 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.39 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

