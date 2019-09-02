Howard Hughes (HHC) Position Held by Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd; Point72 Asset Management LP Increased Its Holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by $3.80 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 40,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 210,157 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65 million, up from 169,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $98.59. About 439,590 shares traded or 18.62% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 14/05/2018 – NOBLE INVESTMENT GROUP BUYS RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT TAMPA; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $126.27. About 132,422 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.04% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 4,318 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 1,710 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cibc Financial Bank Usa reported 2,867 shares. Epoch Inv Prns reported 106,617 shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 3,391 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 80,062 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Swiss Natl Bank holds 74,500 shares. Moreover, Barr E S And has 0.09% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 8,154 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 266,991 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,061 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Com reported 49,326 shares. Intrust Bank Na holds 0.09% or 3,717 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Kennedy Cap Mgmt has 0.26% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Frontfour Cap Group Ltd Com has invested 21.51% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Tygh Mgmt Inc has invested 1.78% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 2,897 shares. Savant Capital Limited Company holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 165,341 shares. 109,619 were accumulated by Ameriprise. Kirr Marbach & Communication Lc In holds 72,603 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 277,667 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Australia-based Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Citigroup has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 3,549 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 106,120 shares. 1,042 are held by And Mngmt.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 404,373 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $819,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 137,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,672 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.