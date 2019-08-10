Howard Hughes (HHC) Position Held by Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Lifted Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position by $567,072 as Share Price Rose

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 8,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 109,928 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, up from 101,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 291,931 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 116,563 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $160.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.