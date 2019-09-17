Howard Hughes (HHC) Position Boosted by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc; As Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) Share Value Rose, Lord Abbett & Company Boosted Holding

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 13,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 40,150 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97 million, up from 26,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $130.71. About 120,939 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 127.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 404,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 721,821 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.91 million, up from 317,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 1.12 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – TO DIVEST ITS 36.5 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS CONSUMER HEALTHCARE JOINT VENTURE (JV) TO GSK FOR USD13.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Pharma Mfg: India’s Aurobindo looks to buy Novartis generic derma biz; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 22/03/2018 – Phase III data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improved outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 30/04/2018 – Novartis receives FDA approval of Tafinlar(R) + Mekinist(R) for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Chris Geidner: BREAKING: Novartis – one of the companies that paid Michael Cohen’s company last year – says it was; 20/03/2018 – Novartis teams up with Harvard to develop next generation biomaterial systems to deliver immunotherapies; 27/03/2018 – Glaxo in $13 Billion Consumer Push as Novartis Bets on New Drugs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Provise Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 35,062 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 12,792 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Com holds 2,229 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Lc invested in 95,734 shares. Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Co reported 325,717 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 30,563 shares or 0% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim Co invested in 1,742 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin reported 3,177 shares. American Int accumulated 751 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii stated it has 6,868 shares. Jefferies Group Lc holds 2,300 shares.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $246.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,912 shares to 50,995 shares, valued at $10.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,476 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

