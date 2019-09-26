Howard Hughes (HHC) Market Valuation Rose While Invesco LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $717,705; Citadel Advisors Holding in Blackbaud (BLKB) Lifted by $1.15 Million as Shares Rose

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 29.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 5,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 13,643 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, down from 19,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $129.84. About 54,249 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 239.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 13,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The hedge fund held 19,702 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, up from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 68,754 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.05 million shares or 0.88% more from 49.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust has invested 0.02% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Raymond James & Associates invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Atlanta Cap Communication L L C reported 4.56M shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 26,425 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 38,379 shares. Invesco reported 0% stake. Granite Ptnrs Ltd reported 35,465 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 244,242 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc accumulated 12,800 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Echo Street Mgmt Lc owns 682,002 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset invested 0.11% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.05% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 12,600 shares. Polen Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 16,119 shares. M&T Fincl Bank invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (Call) (NYSE:COG) by 99,300 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ship Finance International L (Put) (NYSE:SFL) by 49,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,300 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 210,785 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $34.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc by 509,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45 million for 405.75 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Independent Investors owns 34,180 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Forward Mngmt reported 7,920 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,278 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0% or 1,397 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,878 shares. Of Vermont has 3,660 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Consulta Limited owns 6.54% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 600,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 35,062 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New South Mngmt stated it has 3.43% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). California-based Parnassus Ca has invested 0.19% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Zacks Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 15,201 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 96,300 shares. Pentwater Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

