Howard Hughes (HHC) Market Valuation Rose While Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Increased Position by $39.89 Million; Acuity Brands (AYI) Position Increased by West Coast Financial Llc

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 2,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 54,215 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48M, up from 51,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 128,136 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 324,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.21 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 101,668 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,293 shares to 57,414 shares, valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc by 31,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,908 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Lp invested in 8,917 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 436,333 shares. Fdx Advisors invested in 3,461 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Tompkins has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma owns 10,380 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Company owns 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 420 shares. 3,306 are held by Shelton Mgmt. Ls Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 2,701 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Company holds 8,061 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.04% or 21,773 shares. Sei Investments Communication owns 0.03% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 65,062 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 86 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 104 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Baillie Gifford And Com invested in 0.22% or 1.71M shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 129,092 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited has invested 0.4% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 120,389 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Grand Jean Mgmt reported 40,150 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher reported 62,996 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com accumulated 21 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 0.11% or 153,311 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 104,760 shares. Beech Hill Inc has invested 0.3% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Beacon invested in 0.21% or 9,730 shares. First Personal Finance holds 0.01% or 142 shares in its portfolio. St James Llc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 196,281 shares. Consulta Ltd holds 600,000 shares.