Howard Hughes (HHC) Holding Raised by Ami Investment Management Inc; Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Suntrust Banks Has Boosted Its Holding by $392,832

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.37. About 4,076 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 44.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1148.35. About 4,723 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,731 shares to 818,345 shares, valued at $127.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 7,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,772 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate has 0.06% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Creative Planning accumulated 1,718 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt accumulated 1,108 shares. First Republic Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Synovus Corporation reported 50 shares. Jump Trading Lc owns 0.09% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 283 shares. 1,757 were reported by Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma accumulated 232,923 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Profund Advsr Ltd invested 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). New York-based Etrade Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 34 shares. First Personal Service owns 95 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0.21% or 163,125 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.21% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 28,638 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated invested 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru holds 244,709 shares. 152,704 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd. Ellington Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 2,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Schaller Group owns 1.79% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 21,935 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated has 266,991 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP owns 2,830 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). North Star Investment Management Corp reported 51 shares. Harris Assocs LP reported 1.66 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 2,239 were reported by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Lc. Prospector reported 4,675 shares. First Personal Finance Services reported 142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Ser Inc has 17,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 55 shares.

