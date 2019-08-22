Howard Hughes (HHC) Holder Sarbit Advisory Services Lifted Holding by $1.54 Million as Stock Price Rose; Perceptive Advisors Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Has Lowered by $74.79 Million as Valuation Rose

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36 million, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 228,595 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.35. About 324,223 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Independent Incorporated has invested 1.46% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.03% or 35,580 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 8,125 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 65 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 40,790 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 55 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 977 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 0% or 12,485 shares. 46,102 are owned by Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Republic Inv Management Inc has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Utah Retirement owns 8,372 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 387,370 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mgmt Lc. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 105,847 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,278 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 34,540 shares.

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $45.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 1.30 million shares to 6.01 million shares, valued at $103.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Co has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.03% or 115,734 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa has invested 0.27% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Marshall Wace Llp has 375,076 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd reported 27,640 shares. Healthcor Mngmt Lp reported 5.4% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Opus Point Prns Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 2,807 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc owns 2,500 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 61,648 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 171,311 shares. Tobam reported 0.01% stake. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 21,445 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Citadel Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).