Howard Hughes (HHC) Holder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.23 Million as Valuation Rose; International Business Machines (IBM) Holder Spinnaker Trust Cut Holding by $336,144 as Share Value Rose

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 38,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.43M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $126.27. About 132,422 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 17,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.43M for 394.59 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 12.55 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,030 shares to 31,400 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.