Howard Hughes (HHC) Holder Pecaut & Company Cut Stake; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Value Declined While White Elm Capital Has Raised Its Stake

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 32,860 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, down from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 186,872 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 8,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 83,638 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04M, up from 75,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 748,418 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 11,200 shares to 28,264 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,430 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,347 were reported by Connable Office. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 36,498 shares. Riverpark Advisors Lc stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 8,400 shares. 115,000 are owned by Bowen Hanes And Company Incorporated. Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 1,099 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Banbury Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 6.49% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 260,399 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Foundry Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Diversified holds 1,902 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.31% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Weiss Multi reported 30,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 10 shares.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45 million for 406.63 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $146.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.