Howard Hughes (HHC) Holder Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Boosted Its Holding; As Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Valuation Declined, Forward Management Raised Stake

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $128.53. About 273,375 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 1.19 million shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS: CASH PORTION FUNDED BY JV, DEBT; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – SPECIAL COMMITTEE, COMPRISED OF NON-EXECUTIVE, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDED GGP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Reaches Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Inc; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Reaches Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Inc. for $23.50/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 27/03/2018 – GGP INC – BROOKFIELD WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY COMPANY A REVERSE TERMINATION FEE OF $1.2 BLN IN CASH IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $672.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jernigan Cap Inc by 164,542 shares to 606,108 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 12,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,025 shares, and cut its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (NASDAQ:WHLRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 79,818 shares. Seabridge Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Beech Hill Advsr holds 0.32% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 4,675 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 5.83 million shares. Pnc Services Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 17,753 shares. 2,251 are owned by Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. 7,344 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Hawaii. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company invested in 5,066 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.08% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,818 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 9,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,710 are held by First Mercantile Tru.

