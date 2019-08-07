Howard Hughes (HHC) Holder Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Boosted Holding by $2.26 Million as Stock Price Rose; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Shareholder Tcw Group Has Trimmed Position by $12.10 Million as Valuation Rose

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 92.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 237,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 18,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 255,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 4.14M shares traded or 19.60% up from the average. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $128.08. About 282,577 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 290,364 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $65.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 68,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).