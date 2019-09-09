Howard Hughes (HHC) Holder Ami Investment Management Has Raised Its Position by $340,625; Silverback Asset Management Increased Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holding by $2.34 Million

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 200.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 333,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.92M market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 55,783 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $127.72. About 85,716 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Dividend Payment – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru reported 12,180 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 75,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 50,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hood River Capital Mgmt Ltd, a Oregon-based fund reported 2.05 million shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.61% or 340,933 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 199,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 28,250 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 500,000 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Federated Inc Pa reported 1.03M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. North Run Cap Limited Partnership invested in 5.71% or 1.21M shares. 200 were reported by Regions Fin Corporation. Sei Investments invested in 58,911 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Westpac Banking Corporation holds 12,485 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Llc has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 14,000 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 2,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Pecaut & Com owns 36,110 shares or 4.31% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Schroder Invest Management Grp accumulated 247,901 shares. Boyar Asset Management Inc accumulated 3,272 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Eagle Asset invested in 0.07% or 113,828 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 51 shares. Barclays Public Lc reported 5,577 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Pnc Financial Services Gru accumulated 17,753 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).