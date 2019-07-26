Howard Hughes (HHC) Holder Alpine Investment Management Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined; Ebay (EBAY) Market Valuation Rose While Fiduciary Management Has Lowered Position by $15.95 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 2,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,512 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, down from 61,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.8. About 81,924 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 431,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.21 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $453.65 million, down from 12.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 2.38M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Serv Llc holds 137,331 shares. Adage Cap Partners Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.08M shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested 1.68% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). American Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 2.55M shares. 100,000 were reported by Bp Public Ltd. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 130,702 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 346,443 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 4.36 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Smithfield Communications has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Georgia-based Advisory Ntwk Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 14,880 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 21,992 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% or 38,475 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “There Are Good Reasons to Jump Into JD.com Stock – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why eBay (EBAY) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Five Surging Strong Buy Stocks To Watch – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: NYT,MDP,EBAY,GPC,NFLX – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, IBM, eBay, Alcoa, United Rentals – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.09M shares to 4.33M shares, valued at $454.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 74,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Fiduciary Mngmt Wi holds 691,282 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Raymond James invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Westwood Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 9,115 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 3,015 shares. Qs Ltd holds 0% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford holds 1.72M shares. Proshare Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Grand Jean Management reported 26,667 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 6,000 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 2,617 shares. Real Est Mngmt Serv Lc stated it has 3.38% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Co has 0.03% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 9,253 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.15% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 800.00% or $0.96 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $36.24 million for 39.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.