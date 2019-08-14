Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) Stock Rose While Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Increased Stake by $571,340; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Lowered Boeing (BA) Stake by $464,820

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $9.33 during the last trading session, reaching $323.53. About 1.84M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others; 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 19/05/2018 – Cuba confirms 110 dead in plane crash -state-run media; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines to Book 1Q Charge of $35M-$40M Related to Purchase of Boeing 767 Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 5,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 75,561 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31 million, up from 70,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $126.55. About 56,321 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Limited Co has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Allstate Corp holds 39,051 shares. Omers Administration invested 0.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 0.28% stake. Parsec Fincl Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 2,832 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc holds 0.38% or 104,881 shares. Northeast Inv reported 0.11% stake. Moreover, Spectrum Mngmt Grp Incorporated has 1.56% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Cypress Asset Tx has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 106,651 are owned by Washington Trust. Country Tru Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 321 shares. Country Club Trust Commerce Na has invested 0.98% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 730,130 shares. Schmidt P J Inc owns 10,020 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio.

