Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) Stock Declined While Swift Run Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $2.69 Million; Ariel Investments Has Boosted Holding in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by $3.53 Million

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 39,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 393,751 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.41 million, up from 354,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $103.07. About 334,705 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 24,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,463 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 70,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $129.77. About 115,083 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 800.00% or $0.96 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $36.24 million for 38.62 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.