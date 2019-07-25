Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) Holder Swift Run Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $2.69 Million as Stock Declined; As Exxonmobil (XOM) Share Value Rose, Connors Investor Services Lifted Position

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Exxonmobil (XOM) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 19,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,852 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.79 million, up from 188,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Exxonmobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.95. About 5.48M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 24,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,463 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 70,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 111,142 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 102,988 shares to 369,128 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 25,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,419 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73 million and $108.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 10,180 shares to 33,879 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 800.00% or $0.96 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $36.24 million for 39.28 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.