Howard Hughes Co. (HHC) Shareholder Real Estate Management Services Has Cut Position by $2.15 Million as Shares Declined; As Gogo (GOGO) Share Value Rose, Spark Investment Management Has Raised Its Position by $331,844

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 82,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 702,561 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 619,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $4.405. About 397,964 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – Gogo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO); 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SEES FY REV. $865M TO $935M, EST. $867.7M; 05/03/2018 – GOGO BOARD AND SMALL MADE MUTUAL DECISION FOR STEP DOWN

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Co. (HHC) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 19,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,910 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 68,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $129.33. About 158,718 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 800.00% or $0.96 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $36.24M for 38.49 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Howard Hughes shares new plans for redeveloping Columbia’s Lakefront – Baltimore Business Journal” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC): Billionaire Bill Ackman Still Believes It Is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For June 28, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Howard Hughes Corp. buys two office buildings, land in Woodlands, TX – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About argenx SE (ARGX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gogo -4.7% on downside FY19 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verizon Augments NBA Network Capabilities With Fiber Optics – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks I’d Avoid at All Costs – Motley Fool” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iridium Communications: An Undervalued Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Gogo Stock Gained 38.1% in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.77 million activity.

