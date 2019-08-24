Howard Capital Management Upped Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN); Bank Of Hawaii Trimmed Its Adobe Systems (ADBE) Position as Share Value Rose

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 90,823 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 85,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.21 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 5,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,524 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 9,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth accumulated 31,115 shares. 182,290 are held by Ems Lp. Rothschild Com Asset Management Us owns 76,954 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stralem And holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 26,160 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 229,868 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 276,002 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 35,981 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pioneer National Bank & Trust N A Or stated it has 2,700 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3.30 million shares. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,977 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Capital Counsel reported 2.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dsm Prns Lc owns 2.00 million shares for 7.87% of their portfolio. Arcadia Invest Management Mi accumulated 26,169 shares.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,348 shares to 61,493 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 12,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VTI).

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 2,417 shares to 122,303 shares, valued at $17.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 103,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,316 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).