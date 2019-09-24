Howard Capital Management Upped Its Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Position by $473,915; Stock Rose; Enbridge (ENB) Share Value Declined While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Increased by $1.42 Million Its Position

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 4,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 144,723 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.70 million, up from 140,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $114.95. About 1.11 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 39,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.20 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 2.25M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Waste Management, Inc.’s (NYSE:WM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain owns 393 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Co holds 858 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 103,131 shares. Stearns Fincl Service Grp reported 1,849 shares stake. Cobblestone Advisors New York has 5,521 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lvm Cap Management Ltd Mi owns 0.84% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 32,078 shares. Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 870,965 shares. Peoples Svcs accumulated 46 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,831 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 228,327 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.12% or 14,722 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 525,351 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr Inc owns 18,005 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance Communication invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 994,458 shares.