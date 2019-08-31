Howard Capital Management Upped Its Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Stake by $2.44 Million; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Trimmed Royal Gold (RGLD) Holding as Shares Rose

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 19,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, up from 80,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 830,796 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 317,914 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 2,425 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ltd Co reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). M&T Savings Bank holds 0% or 4,360 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. Aperio Grp Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 182,701 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv owns 5,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Vanguard Group accumulated 0.02% or 6.98 million shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 283,468 shares in its portfolio. Granite Prtnrs Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 15,108 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 15,200 shares in its portfolio. Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Tarbox Family Office invested in 28 shares. Group reported 130,830 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier owns 0.05% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 11,926 shares. Advisory invested in 0.06% or 26,102 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.01% or 21,598 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Service Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 977,060 shares. Osterweis Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Invest House Lc accumulated 2,020 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 535,494 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Ohio-based Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Cleararc Capital holds 0.06% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 2,445 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Mairs And accumulated 2,466 shares.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Spdr (X (XLY) by 38,790 shares to 13,153 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotechnology Sector Etf (Ibb) (IBB) by 4,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,365 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).