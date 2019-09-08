Howard Capital Management Trimmed Its Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (HPP) Position as Shares Rose; Westpac Banking Raised Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $320.66 Million; Share Price Rose

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 4,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 82,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 billion, up from 77,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.03M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (HPP) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 28,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 340,449 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, down from 369,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 511,948 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 311,895 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 215,505 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 28,338 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Cetera has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mcf Limited Liability Corporation reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust has 0.12% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Conning holds 0.03% or 11,127 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12 shares. Ima Wealth reported 71 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 87,120 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 280,770 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ajo Lp reported 0.01% stake. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,345 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 108,299 shares to 57,280 shares, valued at $1.90B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 247,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,244 shares, and cut its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 108,324 shares. Quantbot Techs LP accumulated 8,410 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 1.52M shares stake. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 183,995 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York reported 47,600 shares stake. Weiss Multi reported 1.40 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 986,723 shares. 545,884 were accumulated by Sei Invs Com. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 1.42 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 37,282 shares. Fmr Ltd Co reported 52 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Incorporated has 5.17 million shares for 1.55% of their portfolio.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $66,320 activity.

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hudson Pacific Properties and Allianz Real Estate to Begin Restoration Project at San Francisco Ferry Building – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Is Yielding 2.9% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.