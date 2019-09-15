Howard Capital Management Stake In Conagra Foods (CAG) Was Boosted; Redwood Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Tenet Healthcare (THC) by $1.60 Million

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 1.33 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 28/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS – ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE DATA, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITHIN POST-ACUTE CARE SERVICES MARKET; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Terminating Short-Term NOL Shareholder Rights Plan as of Close of Business March 5; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as ‘Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse of Medication as New Way to Get High; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at New York Health Forum; 05/03/2018 Tenet Announces Governance Enhancements; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Withdrawn Its Proposal to Amend the Company’s Bylaws That Would Allow Hldrs to Take Action by Written Consent Without a Meeting

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 36.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 76,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 283,640 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52M, up from 207,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 3.52M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 490,000 shares to 253,000 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. Shares for $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings.