Howard Capital Management Raised Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $727,272; Valuation Rose; Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) Holder Friess Associates Boosted Position

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 54,690 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 52,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 2,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 167,333 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60M, up from 164,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $134.29. About 340,258 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Information Technology Sector (IYW) by 17,669 shares to 71,018 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 57,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,795 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Spdr (X (XLY).

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 128,395 shares to 285,349 shares, valued at $17.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rocky Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 18,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,511 shares, and cut its stake in The Lovesac Co..

