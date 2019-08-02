Howard Capital Management Raised Its Position in J P Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) by $356,732 as Share Value Rose; World Asset Management Raised Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 30.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 183,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 787,562 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 604,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 54.94 million shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – HAS MORE THAN $200 MLN IN ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS IN MEXICO, RUSSIA AND GERMANY; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHMA POWER; 04/04/2018 – GE Announces New Order for AGP Gas Turbine Upgrades In Italy; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 05/03/2018 – GE could rally 50 percent this year: Analyst; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 154,642 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.65M, up from 151,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $113.11. About 8.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dimon lays out 100-year China vision with trade spat on horizon- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – in February, J.P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 18/04/2018 – Cerberus Names Ex-JPMorgan Executive Matt Zames as President; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 21/05/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id invested in 11,778 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc accumulated 29,133 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A owns 438,229 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Stonehearth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 79,523 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 3,189 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs invested in 0.28% or 3.35M shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt owns 954,156 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.41% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bankshares Of Hawaii reported 110,115 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 218,223 shares. Hartford Management Commerce holds 0.31% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.09 million shares. Parametric Port Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 31.26 million shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 808,502 were reported by Epoch Partners. Da Davidson owns 0.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 293,582 shares. California-based Gould Asset Management Ca has invested 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kempen Cap Management Nv reported 23,592 shares. American National Insurance Tx holds 310,157 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Chilton Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Scott & Selber stated it has 36,521 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc invested in 1.23% or 225,811 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc has 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,962 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Howland Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Redwood Mngmt Limited Com reported 99,000 shares. 123,692 were reported by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And. Pl Advisors Limited Company reported 20,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 1.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 81,293 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 103,084 shares to 36,316 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 57,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,795 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).