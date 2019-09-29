Howard Capital Management Raised Holding in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by $669,382; Prospector Partners Upped Its Faro Technologies (FARO) Holding by $535,600

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 89,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 million, up from 79,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $848.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 64,333 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/03/2018 FARO Technologies: Joseph Arezone to Reduce Duties Citing Desire to Relocate Closer to Family; 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 4,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 91,841 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61 million, up from 86,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $149.04. About 844,389 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $729.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (NYSE:CIR) by 32,800 shares to 110,100 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 72,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold FARO shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 16.82 million shares or 2.17% more from 16.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs accumulated 180,471 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Swiss Savings Bank has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Prospector Ltd Liability reported 89,700 shares. Tikvah Limited Liability Company holds 7.67% or 514,326 shares in its portfolio. Alberta Invest Management stated it has 111,946 shares. 6,958 are held by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.01 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Mason Street Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability Company reported 340,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

