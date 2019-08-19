Howard Capital Management Maintains Position in Merck And Co (MRK); Wills Financial Group Increases Stake in Intel (INTC)

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Merck And Co Inc (MRK) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 10,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 274,326 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.82M, up from 264,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Merck And Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $86.4. About 4.01M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 23/03/2018 – ANTICANCER AGENT LENVIMA® (LENVATINIB MESYLATE) APPROVED FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION OF UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) IN JAPAN, FIRST APPROVAL WORLDWIDE FOR LENVIMA FOR HCC; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE llB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.00; BOOSTS YEAR VIEWS

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 22,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 85,098 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 62,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 15.16M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Information Technology Sector (IYW) by 17,669 shares to 71,018 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,981 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Spdr (X (XLY).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Eisai’s Cancer Drug Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Liver Cancer – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,307 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.33% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Opus Investment Mgmt has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,670 shares. Dillon Associate Inc reported 0.08% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Interocean Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,631 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 115,157 shares. Moreover, Kdi Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp has 3.49% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Snow Mgmt Lp reported 5,320 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.05% or 3,470 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Accredited Investors holds 11,976 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd owns 42,754 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Inc reported 2.17% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,813 shares to 83,499 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Financial Advsr Inc holds 216,206 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 2.93% or 88,497 shares. Wendell David Assocs has 54,842 shares. Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 47,579 shares. Argi Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). California-based Btr Cap Management has invested 0.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Davis R M Incorporated owns 19,391 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cls Invs has 0.06% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Scholtz Limited Company has 14,608 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Saratoga Research & Mngmt owns 8,185 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aimz Invest Limited Liability Corp has 13,166 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 0.14% stake. Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 1.9% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bp Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd Company has invested 0.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).