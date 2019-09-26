Howard Capital Management Lowered Facebook (FB) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Intel (INTC) Holder Pioneer Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Declined

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 3.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 4.35M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $457.20M, down from 7.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 16.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 1,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 128,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.72 million, down from 129,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.25 million shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook-Cambridge Analytica: A timeline of the data hijacking scandal; 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Says Worth Considering Paid Subscriptions: TOPLive; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is complicated. That shouldn’t stop lawmakers; 24/05/2018 – Earlier in the week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before European lawmakers to apologize for the social media giant’s role in a massive data leak; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s Asian balancing act; 23/05/2018 – “Workplace by Facebook” was launched in 2016, but it needs enterprise software companies to help bolster its credibility; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Curbing Information From Outside Data Brokers; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BANNED SITES THAT PRODUCED FAKE NEWS FROM ADVERTISING – ZUCKERBERG; 02/05/2018 – 3 interview questions Facebook recruiters like to ask-and one they avoid

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 10,209 shares to 440,007 shares, valued at $56.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.29 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Is Semiconductor Short Interest Signaling More Market Highs? – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intel Accelerates Data-Centric Technology with Memory and Storage Innovation – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi sees Q4 risks for Intel – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McAfee hires underwriters for IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “With Qualcomm Stock Down, Is Now the Time to Buy? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.56 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $733.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,897 shares to 98,604 shares, valued at $17.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

