Howard Capital Management Increases Holding in J P Morgan Chase And Co (JPM); Intl Paper Co (IP) Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Has Cut Position

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 154,642 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.65M, up from 151,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 13.13 million shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 23/05/2018 – Macquarie, JPMorgan set to launch $1.1b entitlement offer for Reliance; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – Trade deal or no deal, the tech sector is still in hot water: JP Morgan (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Spotify, Buys More Facebook

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 50,715 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 60,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 3.51 million shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.39M for 7.21 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

