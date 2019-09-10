Howard Capital Management Holds Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V); As Proassurance (PRA) Shares Rose, Holder Suntrust Banks Cut Stake by $1.43 Million

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Proassurance Corp (PRA) by 76.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 42,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.80% . The institutional investor held 12,951 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449,000, down from 55,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Proassurance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 235,705 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 07/03/2018 ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.40; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProAssurance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRA); 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q EPS 22c

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 5,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 95,707 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.95 million, up from 89,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $181.55. About 6.99 million shares traded or 6.02% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Savings Bank accumulated 0.18% or 4,395 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 30,799 shares. First Trust Fincl Bank Ltd holds 12.58% or 28,620 shares in its portfolio. Underhill Inv Mgmt Ltd Company holds 5,556 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated reported 8,323 shares stake. Clark Capital Mngmt Gp Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Private Asset Management owns 119,245 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited owns 506,030 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kensico Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 8.8% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2.86 million shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,452 shares. Diligent Ltd Liability Com has 34,996 shares. California-based Utd Cap Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pnc Fin Services Grp invested in 3.07M shares or 0.48% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 57,395 shares to 1,795 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Information Technology Sector (IYW) by 17,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,018 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PRA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 43.48 million shares or 3.08% less from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 9,230 shares. Minerva Limited Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,358 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 81,306 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 406,421 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 50,829 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.01% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 13,351 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability reported 163,763 shares stake. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) or 5,794 shares. 31,170 are held by Dean Cap Mgmt. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Smith Graham & Invest Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 158,800 shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 940 shares. Renaissance Lc invested in 784,000 shares.

Analysts await ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 71.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.42 per share. PRA’s profit will be $6.45M for 82.33 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ProAssurance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 11,688 shares to 88,839 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 11,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.