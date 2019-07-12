Howard Capital Management Holding In Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Was Raised; Ipswich Investment Management Co Increased Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $1.50 Million; Stock Value Rose

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 67.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 20,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,705 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 30,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $83.38. About 103,798 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 19,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,955 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, up from 67,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $136.2. About 101,570 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. Snyder Barbara R bought 292 shares worth $19,663. Barbagallo John A had sold 45,000 shares worth $2.94M on Friday, January 25. Sauerland John P sold $783,240 worth of stock.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. Snyder Barbara R bought 292 shares worth $19,663. Barbagallo John A had sold 45,000 shares worth $2.94M on Friday, January 25. Sauerland John P sold $783,240 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 103,084 shares to 36,316 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,981 shares, and cut its stake in Information Technology Sector (IYW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.