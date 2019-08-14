Howard Capital Management Has Upped Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Position by $310,464 as Stock Price Rose; Eminence Capital LP Cut Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $36.38 Million

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 156,510 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03 million, up from 151,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 1.50M shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 360,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.03M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $92.34. About 2.03M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.37 million shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $138.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 2.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Comm Of Nevada Inc stated it has 745 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability owns 75,456 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group stated it has 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Limited owns 42,485 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Management Ltd reported 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Zebra Cap Management Llc holds 0.14% or 2,587 shares. The Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma has invested 0.34% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 253,584 shares stake. Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jane Street Grp Lc has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Crystal Rock Cap invested in 2.37% or 31,510 shares. Jasper Ridge LP holds 0.07% or 15,899 shares in its portfolio. Pension Service has 334,941 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts’ Earnings Rise as Interactive Entertainment Industry Expands – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EA +1.8% as bookings beat, tax benefit assists profits – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kenya’s TransCentury, EA Cables say complete debt restructuring – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Electronic Arts Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Ser owns 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 5,776 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 250 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.08% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,785 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0.3% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Lincoln Corp accumulated 166,705 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt has 3,419 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 14,736 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 96,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 10,788 shares. State Street Corp owns 4.73M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Shellback LP invested in 0.65% or 85,405 shares. Creative Planning owns 25,392 shares. Art Advisors Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Hsbc Public Limited accumulated 0.03% or 293,108 shares.