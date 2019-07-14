Howard Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V) by $918,684; Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stock Declined While First Eagle Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.62 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 27,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.91 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.52M, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $132.9. About 398,678 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 5,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,707 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.95 million, up from 89,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 2.27% or 42,790 shares. Dearborn Lc has invested 0.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Icon Advisers Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 116,210 shares. Meyer Handelman has 0.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tcw Group Inc Inc stated it has 3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited stated it has 0.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 2.84% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 29,311 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers accumulated 186 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 92.26 million shares. Waverton Investment Management has 5.68% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Berkshire Hathaway reported 0.83% stake. Jp Marvel Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 62,771 shares. Da Davidson & Co owns 397,220 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 4,843 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Sector Etf (Xli) (XLI) by 20,024 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Sector Etf (Xlv) (XLV) by 12,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,724 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 32,682 shares. Dupont Corporation invested in 16,809 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Veritable Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,467 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 24,052 shares. Tiverton Asset Llc reported 3,539 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling Inc has 16 shares. 2,466 were accumulated by Raymond James Ser Advsrs. Panagora Asset stated it has 18,982 shares. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advisors has 0.49% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 15,000 shares. Nuance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.75% stake. 27,172 are owned by Glenmede Tru Comm Na. Pictet Asset reported 39,794 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.55M for 13.40 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.