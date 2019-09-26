Howard Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position as Share Value Rose; Gmt Capital Has Decreased Its Oasis Pete New (OAS) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 6.66M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.85 million, down from 7.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 8.78M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 207,590 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.99M, down from 210,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $733.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 76,435 shares to 283,640 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 4,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.81 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 245,600 shares to 763,630 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Millendo Therapeutics Inc by 39,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.22 million for 90.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

